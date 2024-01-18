National conference on natural science therapy on Jan 21

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: The Siddhartha Yoga Vidyalaya Gandhi Global Family will organise a national conference on natural science therapy at Nelakondapally, in Khammam district, on January 21.
The family chairman Dr. Gunna Rajender Reddy said on Wednesday that people across the world were in an urgent and difficult situation in terms of health.
Although man is inventing new sciences for his convenience, he is unable to find a substitute for nature in preserving health. ‘Gautama Buddha and Jiva had mentioned these things 3,000 years ago. Similarly, Reddy said Mahatma Gandhi had explained the nature's treatment methods a 100 years back. For the last 24 years, naturopathic doctors Dr KY Ramachandra and Dr MG Padma from Nelakondapally Centre have been providing naturopathic treatment door to door and introducing techniques to people. ‘Nature is the doctor and food is the medicine’.
Reddy said the Gandhi Global Family has provided free medical care to many people through Ramachandra Prakruti Ashram in 2018 while working for sustainable education, agriculture, comprehensive rural development and environmental protection.
A wallpaper was launched seeking success of the natural science therapy national conference to be held on Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.
In the conference there will be a display of 100 varieties of rice, 100 varieties of seeds, handloom pottery, natural dyes, khadi, handloom palm leaves, medicinal plants, ganuga oil, siri grains, sales. Reddy shared the experiences of those who have been treated by medicine.