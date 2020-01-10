Trending :
National conference on packaging in Hyderabad city today

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is going to organise a one-day annual National Packaging Conference with the "Recycling and Sustainability of Packaging Materials Facts, Myths & Way Forward" here in the city on Friday . IIP is set by the Indian Packaging and allied industry and the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce with the objective of improving packaging standards in India

Rajeshwar Tiwari, Special Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, Govt of Telangana, Ajit Singh, Chairman, ACG Worldwide and Madan Mohan Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are expected to grace the function and inaugurate the same disclosed Dr Gaurav Madhu, Joint Director.The objective of the conference is to learn and share from each other's experiences some of the issues and challenges that confront the industry.

Dr Tanweer Alam, Additional Director/Prof & Head (Laboratories), IIP Mumbai will give his opening remarks. Vagish Dixit, Chairman, IIP Hyderabad will explain the theme of the conference

