National Green Corps bags appreciation from MoEF

Khairatabad: N Murali Mohan, the Joint Chief Environmental Scientist at Telangana State Pollution Control Board and Director of Telangana State National Green Corps, received appreciation certificate given to TSPCB from Arvind Nautiyal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change ( MoEF&CC), for outstanding contribution towards successful implementation of National Green Crops ( NGC) Eco-clubs in Telangana State, at a function held at Kewadia (Gujarat) on December 21.