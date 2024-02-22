National seminar calls for focus on women’s exclusion, discrimination

Hyderabad: Studying women’s exclusion and discrimination is the need of the hour. Women need support for their inclusion into mainstream development for any society’s growth, said Professor Ishtiaque Ahmed, registrar, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), while delivering presidential remarks in the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar “Exploring Dynamics of Women’s Marginalisation in India: Challenges and Prospects,” organised by the “Al Beruni Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (ACSSEIP) in collaboration with the Department of History” on February 19 and 20.

Professor Perwez Nazir of Aligarh Muslim University was the chief guest, and Professor Rekha Pande, a former professor at the University of Hyderabad, was the guest of honour. Professor Y Chinna Rao, director, Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, JNU, New Delhi, delivered the keynote speech.

Professor Y Chinna Rao explained how the concept of’marginality’ was coined by Robert Park in the 1920s and later gained importance in academics.

Professor Perwez Nazir and Professor Rekha Pande also spoke on the occasion.

Professor Rafiullah Azmi, director, ACSSEIP, introduced the seminar theme. Professor Danish Moin, Dr Pervaiz Ahmad, Dr Kareem, Dr Abdul Thaha, Dr Ikram, Dr Khalid, Dr Dawood were present. More than 25 research papers were presented during the two-day seminar.