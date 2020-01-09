Nationwide general strike successful in Pargi

Pargi: The 24-hour nationwide general strike called upon by the Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions was successful here on Wednesday. Schools, colleges and business establishments were closed. CPI Pargi secretary Peer Mahamood, mandal secretary Venkatesh, All India Students Federation (AISF) district President S Chennaiah said a law should be brought in parliament so that farmers get minimum support price based on the production cost.

"Loan of the farmers should be waived of in one installment. Comprehensive survey of all the lands should be undertaken and forest Rights Act 2006 must be implemented.

Announce Rs10,000 pension for farmers, farming workers and handicrafts workers. Implement Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and trade unions registrations are completed in 45 days. Contract and out sourcing employees must be made permanent and scientific education policy be brought into force," they added.

They also demanded action against those involved in attacks in JNU. BC Hakkula Sadana Samithi District President Mohan Chary, CPI town secretary Mallesh, CPI leaders Srikanth, Rakesh, AISF leader Naveen and others were present.