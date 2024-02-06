Nature camp held by Forest Devpt Corporation

Hyderabad: Telangana State Forest Development Corporation organised a nature camp for all the enthusiasts and nature lovers at Forestrek Park in Chilkur. As many as 30 students from Sarojini Naidu Vanitha Maha Vidhyalaya, an animal welfare club, participated in the camp.

According to the Forest Development Corporation, the nature camp was started on Sunday, with all the enthusiasts assembled at Raintree Rachabanda in the park. TSFDC Eco-Tourism Forest Range Officer L Srinivas Rao and Eco-Tourism Projects Manager K Suman briefed about all the activities and dos and don'ts to follow till the end of the nature camp.

The camp was actively started with various team-building activities like roller coaster, number stamping, creative world, and task bar. Later, all the participants were taken to the camping site, given a demo on pitching tents, and made to pitch their tents at the camp.

On the second day of camp, on Monday, they were taken for a bird walk, and brochures and binoculars were distributed for the identification of birds. After the bird walk, the participants were taken trekking through the hillocks to Pedda Cheruvu.

One of the participants, Dr Manjusha, said, “On behalf of our college, we really thank TSFDC for organising such a wonderful nature camp at this lovely Forestrek Park.”

TSFDC Executive Director, Eco-Tourism Ranjeet Nayak, attended the closing ceremony of the nature camp on Monday and said that we are happy to see all the nature lover enthusiasts here and informed that the TSFDC will be organising nature camps every weekend in Forestrek Park and also in other such parks of TSFDC soon with proper measures, precautions, and amenities.

To participate in such nature camps, one can call 9493549399 or 9346364583.

In this nature camp, plantation manager V Lakshma Reddy, naturalists Bhaskar, Srikanth, and others were present.