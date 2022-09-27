Nayeem's close aide Sheshanna held in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Task Force police on Monday evening took the main follower of gangster Nayeem into custody. According to the sources, the police arrested Sheshanna alias Ramachandrudu, the main follower of gangster Nayeem. He is also called as Shadow Nayeem. It is said that the police took Sheshanna into custody while he was dealing with a settlement at a hotel in Kothapeta. Task Force police also seized a 9 MM pistol from him.

It is learnt that Sheshanna is not active since Nayeem's encounter in 2016. It is said that the police collected evidence that Sheshanna along with Nayeem took part in many crimes including murders, land encroachments and settlements.