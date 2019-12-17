Trending :
NCC cadets learn traffic rules & management at Tivoli Gardens

An awareness programme was organised by city traffic police for NCC cadets on precautions to be taken for women safety here at Tivoli Gardens on...

Secunderabad: An awareness programme was organised by city traffic police for NCC cadets on precautions to be taken for women safety here at Tivoli Gardens on Tuesday. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar attended the programme as chief guest. About 500 NCC cadets participated in the programme.

Addressing NCC cadets, Anjani Kumar explained precautionary measures to be taken by women to protect themselves. He urged cadets to increase awareness on Dial 100 which provides immediate help to women in distress. He also exhorted public to make use of Dial 100 in case of any emergency.

