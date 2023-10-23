NCC ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ camp begins; cadets from 5 States attending

Secunderabad: Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director-General, AP & T Directorate-NCC has said that ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ camp focuses on national integration and stands as a testament to unity in diversity.

Addressing about 600 NCC cadets from different States participating in the camp, he said NCC is not just an organisation, but a reflection of values and ethos that make India a unique country.

The cadets, who took the path of NCC, embody the spirit of service, discipline and patriotism.

The motto of NCC, unity and discipline, plays a vital role in shaping responsible and empowered youth the nation strives for. Essentially, it is a harmonious coexistence of various cultures and traditions which have been the strength of the country for centuries.

The EBSB camp-I is being conducted at Vardhaman Engineering College, Shamshabad, by NCC Group Secunderabad under the aegis of NCC directorate from October 21 to November 1. Cadets from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Telangana are participating.

The camp aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different States and union territories through the concept of State and UT pairing.