NCC Group Hyderabad celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

Secunderabad: The cadets of NCC Group Hyderabad visited Artillery Regiments to pay their respect to the soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Cadets handed over letters of gratitude and roses to the soldiers. A humble yet befitting way to pay homage to the Bravehearts. This enabled the cadets to have a first-hand look at the life of soldiers in specific and the Army in general. Indian Roots Foundation of Hyderabad was also part of this drive and helped conduct this event in a befitting manner.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year, marking the successful culmination of Operation Vijay in 1999, which was a defining chapter in the annals of Indian military history.

It was a time when our nation faced an unprecedented challenge, as enemy forces infiltrated the heights of Kargil, endangering the sanctity of our borders and the security of our people. The visiting NCC cadets recalled the bravery, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of our soldiers who valiantly fought and triumphed in the Kargil War. How our soldiers, standing tall in the face of adversity, responded with unparalleled courage and determination and displayed an unyielding commitment to the defence of the motherland, braving harsh terrains, extreme weather conditions, and perilous combat situations.