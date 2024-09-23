Nehru Zoological Park celebrates World Rhinoceros Day

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park celebrated ‘World Rhinoceros Day’ on Sunday. On this occasion, a talk show on rhinoceros’ was conducted at the rhino enclosure to educate the visitors about the importance of the animals.

Nehru Zoological Park is one of the top zoos in the country to breed the greater one-horned rhinoceros. Nehru Zoological Park is home to five rhinoceros’, including three males and two females, namely Suraj, Saraswathi, Sai Vijay, Nanda, and Prema.

Dr Sunil S Hiremath, director (FAC), zoo parks and curator, Nehru Zoological Park, along with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hyderabad officials, participated in the celebrations at the enclosure. On the occasion, Dr Sunil greeted and thanked all the visitors and IOCL for coming forward to adopt and help the zoo in the conservation breeding program. A Krishna Murthy, Indian Army (Retd), has shown a great gesture towards the conservation of wildlife and came forward to adopt the Indian gaur for a period of one year. In view of the day, Krishna visited Nehru Zoological Park along with his daughter and grandson and presented a cheque of Rs 50,000 to Dr Sunil towards the adoption of Indian gaur, which Dr Sunil thanked him for.