Just In
Neither MIM nor BJP has plans for city: Hyderabad candidate
Hyderabad constituency’s Congress candidate Waliullah Sameer says he has plans to boost tourism in the city and generate thousands of jobs
Hyderabad: While emphasising that AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi continues to seek votes solely on communal grounds, Hyderabad constituency’s Congress candidate Waliullah Sameer held that, like the BJP, Owaisi neither has any plans for the people nor outlines their proposed policies if elected from the constituency.
Speaking to media persons following a door-to-door campaign in Doodh Bowli and surrounding areas on Sunday, Sameer pledged to change this trend. He stated that he has been studying the issues faced by the people of Hyderabad since 2018 and has prepared a draft with various solutions. Some of his suggestions have been included in the Congress manifesto for the Assembly elections, such as strengthening the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority and SETWIN. “The Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has already laid the foundation for the Metro Rail project in the Old City and initiated the Musi Riverfront Project, with other developmental works in the pipeline. I assure that if Congress wins the Hyderabad seat, the entire area will witness significant development,” asserted the Hyderabad DCC president.
Sameer pointed out that the Hyderabad constituency is represented by one MP, seven MLAs, and 43 corporators from MIM and BJP, yet none of them has made an effort to understand the needs of the people in this part of Telangana.
"Hyderabad is home to major tourist attractions such as Charminar, Mecca Masjid, Salarjung Museum, Chowmahalla Palace, and Qutb Shahi Tombs. Despite this, the inefficiency and lack of vision from MIM and BJP leaders have prevented this area from generating jobs or business opportunities related to tourism," Sameer alleged.