NEP bringing transformations in educational system of India

Hyderabad: Stressing upon the implementation of the dual degree and credit transfer eco-system in session 1, panellists of Hans conference on NEP said, "NEP is bringing transformations in the educational system of the country. It is also a step towards high-quality liberal education with broad multidisciplinary exposure," said panellists.

Speaking on the day 2 session 1 of The Hans India's conference on 'National Education Policy (NEP)' on Sunday, held at Shilpakalavedika in Hitech City, Prof. NV Ramana Rao, Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal said, "NEP offers students to pick teachers and timings accordingly, providing flexibility, quality by allowing students to frame their courses."

He further said that with UGC initiatives in higher education with the implementation of NEP, an academic bank of credits will be maintained. Students can tailor their degrees or make specific modifications or specializations, said Prof. Ramana, adding that he said that the academic bank of credits will have credit accumulation, credit recognition, credit transfer, and credit redemption.

Dr Deepak Amba Mishra, Associate Dean of the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, said, "After the implementation of NEP, it will bring the fragmented higher education system to multidisciplinary universities, sub-critical research funding to National Research Funding (NRF) with resources allocated as per the percentage GDP and problem first approach."

Prof. Dr Ramesh, Regional Director of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Hyderabad, said, "NEP will provide academic flexibility, it is the provision for innovative and interchangeable curricular structures to enable creative combinations of courses, programmes in disciplines of study leading to degree/diploma/PG Diploma/certificate of Study offering multiple entries and multiple exit facilities in tune with NEP, which removes the rigid curricular boundaries and creates job opportunities for students."

Prof. S Sreenivas Murthy, Director of Institute of Public Enterprises (IIPE), Hyderabad, said, "Undergraduate degree programmes of either 3 or 4-year duration, with multiple entries and exit points and reentry opportunities within this period, with appropriate certification of a certificate after completing 1 year (2 semesters) of study in the chosen fields of study."