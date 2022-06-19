NEP brings in revolution in education system: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Stating that the New Education Policy (NEP) was a big leap after three decades, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said the success of the policy lies in effective implementation of the same. She said NEP aims at taking the learning outside the four walls and if properly implemented can bring revolution in the education system.

Inaugurating the NEP conference organised by The Hans India at Shilpakala Vedika on Sunday, the Governor said that according to a report of the Centre for Monitoring Indian economy, many people were unemployed for long due to lack of skills and right education among the job seekers. "The New Education Policy aims at sharpening their skills. When they are skilled, they will have several job opportunities," she added.

Tamilisai expressed concern over women not opting for research-based studies. She said that when she had a video conference with Vice Chancellors, they were very proud that the enrolment of women had increased considerably but what is required is a study on what type of degrees they are selecting. "It is disheartening to note that they are not selecting subjects related to research activities. They are doing it just for gaining a degree to encash them in the market of marriage," she said. "When asked why they are not selecting research-oriented subjects, the women students said it was difficult for them to take up research activities after marriage as they have to take care of the family," she said.

The NEP, she said, narrows the gender gap. She appreciated the Centre's decision to fix the marriage age of girls at 21 years.

She further said, "As a social person, I am always concerned about the dropouts. About 62 per cent of the students drop out whether it be school or higher education," the Governor said.

The NEP and the reforms it would bring in the education system will solve this problem, she said. She, however, said that education for all as envisaged in the policy is a big challenge for the governments. The Governor felt that a well-defined education policy is the cornerstone for economic and social development.