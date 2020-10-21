Nepali couple decamps with booty worth Rs 18 lakh from a house in Hyderabad

In yet another burglary incident, a Nepali couple who were working as security guards at a house in HMT Nagar decamped with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables on Tuesday when there was no one at home.

Getting into details, the couple Maya (26) and Arjun (28) joined the work 15 days ago and they were staying in a room in the premises. On Tuesday, all the family members went out for some work leaving a maid in the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the couple drugged the 70-year-old maid Lalithamma and escaped the house with Rs 10 lakh cash, 18 tolas of gold, 40 tolas of silver.

When the house owner, Pradeep Kumar reached home, he found something was amiss and alerted the police. Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitamurthy visited the house and inspected the area. The valuables stolen are estimated to be of Rs 18,74,00 lakh.

10 days ago, the Cyberabad police have arrested a three-member Nepali gang for a burglary at a businessman's house. The gang had stolen Rs 5.20 lakh worth valuables from the house. The police traced the gang in Uttar Pradesh. The police said that the gang mixed sedatives in the food and offered it to the family. They carried out their work after the family fell unconscious and fled the spot.