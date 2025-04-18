New 450-acre IT Hub to spring up at Puppalaguda, says Bhatti

Hyderabad: The Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced the State government’s plans to establish a major Information Technology Knowledge Hub in Puppalaguda, covering 450 acres.

This ambitious project aims to boost the city’s IT infrastructure and generate employment for around five lakh young people. The decision was reviewed in a high-level meeting chaired by the deputy CM, Ministers Dudilla Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday.

The land earmarked for the IT Hub includes areas previously allotted to MPs, MLAs, IAS officers, revenue officials, and special police societies.” However, 200 acres of land allocations to various societies were recently cancelled by the Supreme Court. To compensate, an additional 250 acres of land under the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation adjacent to Puppalaguda will be merged for the hub’s development,” he explained.

The Deputy CM emphasised on the scale of the project and its potential to transform the local economy by creating substantial employment opportunities for the youth.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed the officials to take steps to establish an IT Knowledge Hub in the first phase on about 450 acres in the vicinity of Puppalguda.

The Ministers recalled that the foundation stone of the Hi-tec City was laid during the tenure of Congress Chief Minister Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, after which the Knowledge Hub was established, and after that the Financial District took shape. The Ministerial Sub-Committee decided that Hyderabad has been a partner in every change that has come about in the IT sector worldwide, and now Hyderabad should also embrace the rapid change in AI technology in the IT sector.