New courses introduced in Nizam College: Principal Prof B Bima

Hyderabad: Nizam College principal Prof. B Bima said here on Tuesday that many new courses have been introduced in the college from the current academic year; “we are moving forward with many development programmes”.



Addressing a press conference, he said college alumnus and State minister KT Rama Rao has taken up several development projects worth Rs 25 crore in the college. The girls’ dormitory has already been completed and made available. Construction of a boys hostel has been started; foundation for another classroom complex will be laid soon.

He explained that efforts are on to improve the quality standards in education by providing all facilities to students. Keeping in view the historical uniqueness of the college, the principal appealed to the government to release arrears of Rs.14 crore of stipend.

Prof. Bima said “BBA” retailing and “BSc computers” courses, each with 60 seats, have been introduced this year. He said many programmes are being organised by entering intoMoUs with various organisations to provide good employment opportunities to students. “The college alumni are also participating in development of the college. According to the demand for courses in market, seats in pharma informatics course have been increased from 30 to 45. Similar number of seats have been increased in microbiology; seats in BSc MSCS and MCHCS have been doubled to 60.

In the last academic year the college organised 120 programmes for the benefit of students and teachers. They include a programme on self-defence for girls. Vice-principal Dr Ganga Upender Reddy, assistant registrar S Geetha, controller of examinations Dr Jyoti were present at the press conference.