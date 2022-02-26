New FoB to dot Hafiz Baba Nagar to ease traffic hassles

Hyderabad: With pedestrians finding it difficult to cross the busy highway near DRDL amid speeding vehicles, the GHMC has come up with a foot over bridge (FoB) at Hafiz Baba Nagar, in Chandrayangutta. It is said to be the first-ever FoB in the South Zone. Six more FoBs are going to come up in the zone.

Pedestrians are facing a lot of difficulties to cross busy roads and several accidents have been also reported at this part of Inner Ring Road in Chandrayangutta circle. Keeping this in view, GHMC Charminar (South) Zone has proposed FOB near Omer Hotel at Hafiz Baba Nagar and Rakshapuram Junction.

Locals have welcomed this, as pedestrians have always found lack of facilities for them in crossing on the entire stretch. In absence of a FoB, pedestrians struggle in finding a way through speeding vehicles on major road.

"Reaching the other side of the road at this stretch turns out to be difficult for many pedestrians. The civic body finally moots FoB. This will surely help us reach safely the other side of the road," said Mohammed Rafeeq of Baba Nagar.

Felt K Venkatesh, another resident, "this has been a long-pending issue on the stretch. Recently, the Telangana High Court asked the civic authorities to set up user-friendly FOBs for the benefit of elderly and young children in the city."

This major road, which is wide enough to encourage motorists to increase speed, starts from Phisalbanda at Kanchanbagh to Chandrayangutta. Several accidents were also reported when people attempted to cross the road at Rakshapuram and Hafez Baba Nagar.

Observing such incidents, the GHMC had decided to set up a FoB at Hafiz Baba Nagar and Rakshapuram 'T' junction which can enable pedestrians to cross the road.

According to reports, more seven FOBs are coming up in the southern part of the city. The budget for each bridge would vary depending on models. Whatever the model be, the civic body is trying to complete the construction of FOBs in the coming months.