New Majlis party flexes muscles for by-election

Dabeerpura : The AIMIM (Inquilab) party is now flexing its muscles for the by-election in Dabeerpura, scheduled to be held on January 22. The party has decided to field a candidate from the unreserved ward, which fell vacant after corporator Riyaz-Ul-Hasan Effendi was elevated as Member of Legislative Council (MLC).



With an aim to build a strong base, the party held membership drives in several areas of Old City. After getting a good response in the membership drive, the party has now decided to take part in the by-election from Dabeerpura ward. Senior leaders were seen deliberating on selecting a suitable candidate for the foray. "The membership drives were successful in attracting more than ten thousand people into our party in just a few months. Several youngsters came forward to render service for the party voluntarily," said president Moulana Syed Taraq Quadri, an advocate.

Dabeerpura of Malakpet in southern part of the Old City is home to 46,584 voters. In the last GHMC elections, the AIMIM (old) won the election by bagging 10,815 votes out of 18,610 polled votes. TRS candidate stood second by 4,341 votes.

"We are hopeful that people will give us their mandate as we have assured them of their rights without any selfish gains. AIMIM Inquilab is purely a peoples' platform irrespective of caste and religious discrimination," said advocate M A Qavi Abbasi.

With AIMIM (Inquilab) bracing for the foray for the first time, it would be quite interesting to see the election wherein two parties with identical abbreviation as well as flags would faceoff in an area which is by and large known as a bastion of old AIMIM, said Mohammed Zaheeruddin, a social activist, from Rajendranagar.