New Miss World to be crowned today

Hyderabad: The temperature may be down, but Hyderabad continues to be hot and happening for more reasons than one. The stage is set for the grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant on Saturday with the global spotlight turned towards Telangana.

The contestants from 108 countries across the world, after a month-long purpose-driven activities, inspiring challenges and cultural immersion in various parts of the state, will compete for the Miss World crown at 6:00 pm on Saturday at the HITEX Exhibition Center.

The Grand Final will be hosted by Stephanie del Valle (Miss World 2016) alongside acclaimed Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar, with live performances by Bollywood stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan

Khatter. Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, who had done yeoman service to COVID-19 victims and others, would receive the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award. He will also be a judge. Another judge is Sudha Reddy, who graciously hosted the Beauty with a Purpose Gala Dinner. Also joining the judging panel is Dr Caryna Turrell, Miss England 2014, a public health physician, philanthropist, investor, and Fellow at the University of Cambridge. Miss World CEO Julia Morley CBE will be heading the jury and announce the winner of the 72nd Miss World.

The 2017 Miss World Manushi Chhillar will make a notable appearance. The event will be streamed live on SonyLiv in India, broadcast on national television in select countries, and made available worldwide via www.watchmissworld.com in high definition. The Miss World pageant was briefly embroiled in a controversy after Miss England 2024 Milla Magee left the competition midway alleging she was “made to feel like a prostitute”. Later, the runner-up of Miss England 2024 was included in the competition.

Over the past few weeks, the contestants had exposure to rich cultural wealth and heritage of Telangana. They travelled inter alia to historical places like the Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace and visited Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta and Ramappa Temple in Mulugu District.

Structured selection format

The 108 contestants will first be presented to the world. From there, 10 semi-finalists from each continental region (Americas & the Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia & Oceania) will advance to the quarterfinals -- a total of 40 delegates. Several contestants have already advanced to the quarterfinals by winning fast-track challenges:

Americas & the Caribbean contestants include Anna-Lise Nanton; Trinidad & Tobago (Head to Head Challenge) Aurélie Joachim, Martinique (Top Model), Valeria Pérez, Puerto Rico (Beauty with a Purpose), Mayra Delgado, Dominican Republic (Multimedia Award).

The contestants from Africa include Faith Bwalya, Zambia (Head to Head Challenge) Selma Kamanya, Namibia (Top Model), Natasha Nyonyozi, Uganda (Beauty With a Purpose), Princesse Issie, Cameroon (Multimedia Award) Europe, Eliise Randmaa, Estonia (Sports Challenge), Millie-Mae Adams, Wales (Head to Head and Beauty with a Purpose), Jasmine Gerhardt, Ireland (Top Model), Andrea Nikolić, Montenegro (Multimedia Award).

The contestants from Asia and Oceania include Monica Kezia Sembiring, Indonesia (Talent and Beauty with a Purpose), Idil Bilgen, Türkiye (Head to Head Challenge), Nandini Gupta, India (Top Model), Opal Suchata, Thailand (Multimedia Award)