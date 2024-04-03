New mobile phones & SIM cards given to cyber warriors to tackle cybercrimes

Hyderabad: In response to the alarming surge in cybercrime cases, characterized by multiple fraud types or modus operandis, the Cyber Security Bureau of Telangana has taken proactive measures. On Tuesday, in co-ordination with the Cyber Security Bureau, Telangana, on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, IPS, K Narsimha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Cyberabad (Incharge Cybercrimes, Cyberabad) has overseen the provision of new mobile phones along with dedicated SIM cards to cyber warriors for cybercrimes across all police stations of Cyberabad. The initiative aims to streamline victim access to law enforcement by providing direct access to police stations through 1930.

The distribution of these devices occurred at the Conference Hall, Cyberabad Commissionerate, signifying a concerted effort by authorities to enhance cyber security measures and combat the growing challenges posed by cyber-criminal activities. The strategic step underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguarding citizens and ensuring swift response and resolution to cyber threats. During the program, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Cyberabad, addressed the cyber warriors (Cybercrime PCs) with specific directives:

Cyber warriors are tasked with receiving calls made over the dedicated number provided by TSCSB and responding with responsibility, guiding the victim through the process of filing a complaint. Cyber warriors are responsible for receiving all status calls diverted from 1930 and conveying the status of the petition in a polite manner. Cyber warriors must proactively contact victims, who report crimes on the NCRP Portal to gather additional information and provide proper guidance.

Cyberwarriors are also entrusted with guiding victims through the process of reporting the incident via the National Cybercrime Reporting portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance and providing them with the acknowledgment number for their records.

B Ravinder Reddy, ACP, Cybercrimes, Cyberabad, Chandrakanth, ACP, COE, Cyberabad and Inspectors, S. Ramesh, Ravi, Narendar Reddy, Shankar Reddy, Ajay, Nagesh have participated in the programme.