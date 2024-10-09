New MSME policy to benefit women and SC entrepreneurs: Minister

Hyderabad: State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu has emphasised the need to ensure that the benefits outlined in the newly formulated policy for Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSME) are accessible to women and backward classes, including Dalit entrepreneurs.

Speaking at a State-level meeting of general managers of district industries centres held at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute on Tuesday, the Minister provided direction regarding the implementation of the new policy. He directed that officials from both Central and State MSME departments should work in coordination to achieve growth in industrial setup. Sridhar Babu suggested implementing the Prime Minister's Vishwakarma scheme, which primarily benefits the marginalised classes, across the State. He highlighted that the industries department holds a key responsibility in transforming the State budget into a trillion-dollar economy over the next decade. Furthermore, he urged the industries department officials to focus on effectively utilising Central government funds for the development of clusters within the State. He called for proactive measures to ensure that the MSME schemes being implemented with Jaica support achieve maximum impact.