Telangana new revenue act: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the public representatives and officials to ensure that poor do not get adversely affected during the implementation of the new revenue act. The CM made it clear that the State government's aim to bring in the new act was to enrich the lives of poor.

At a high-level meeting with public representatives and mayors from the municipal areas on Thursday, he urged them to get themselves involved at the ground level in the process where non-agriculture properties like plots, flats, houses which are not yet registered online are being registered now. Several new acts have been brought into force as part of revolutionary administrative reforms programme, he felt.

Reiterating that the government has no intention of filling its coffers with money collected from the poor through regularisation of lands, Chandrashekar Rao instructed the officials concerned to prepare solutions for the problems faced by people with regard to lands, properties before Dharani portal becomes fully operational. The CM also decided to solve all the problems related to the residential properties, construction sites and property issues, which were unsolved for decades together.

Adding green-coloured passbooks would be given for the agriculture lands and maroon-coloured passbooks for non-agriculture properties, the Chief Minister said under the new revenue act, every inch of property would be registered online.

The officials and local representatives were asked to leave other works and visit all the wards, collect details of people's properties and ensure that they are registered online. He wanted the update of even the minutest detail about land and properties.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Home Minister Mahboob Ali and Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy attended the meeting.