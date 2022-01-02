New Year Tidings: Raj Bhavan reaches out to common man

On the first day of the New Year, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan launched an initiative to reach out to the common man by starting a suggestions and grievance redressal mechanism. Those in distress may drop their pleas and representations in the drop boxes set up both in and outside Raj Bhavan.



Wishing people of the State after cutting a cake on the occasion of New Year at Raj Bhavan, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the suggestions and grievance boxes. "If they have suggestions and problems they can relate them in their representations. The boxes will be regularly opened and whatever action needs to be taken will be done. I am not saying everything can be solved.

Raj Bhavan will be a bridge between the government and the people," she said. The Governor handed over laptops to the poor students on the occasion. As many as 20 students including seven physically challenged from poor backgrounds were gifted laptops through the voluntary organisations such as Seva International. The Governor said that during her meeting with the vice-chancellors, some students they were unable to attend online classes due to lack of smartphones.

"We appeal to the public to spare their usable unused laptops. We have given new laptops thanks to Seva International. They are also ready to provide internet to the students were from remote areas," said the Governor.

In her message on the New Year Governor hoped that this year should become corona-free, particularly from Omicron. Each and every one should focus on their health by taking nutritious food and avoiding junk food, she appealed. She congratulated the State government for embarking on the 100 per cent vaccination and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing adequate vaccines. "With all our combined efforts, we will get rid of the dreadful pandemic situation and wish you all a very happy and healthy 2022," said the Governor.