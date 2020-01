Kompally: Minister Ch Malla Reddy attends Aswamedha Yagnam

Kompally: Minister Ch Malla Reddy participated in the ongoing 'Aswamedha Gayatri Maha Yagnyam', here on Friday.

TRS party parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Ch Gopal Reddy, Mahender Reddy, Bhadra Reddy along with family members took part in the yagam. The four-day spiritual event is being organised by Ahila Vishwa Gayatri Parivar of Santhikunj in Haridhwar.