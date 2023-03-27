NGO provides breakfast to govt school students in city

Breakfast being the most important meal to have a fit and a healthy body is mostly skipped by youngsters due to various reasons like late for school, laziness and lot more. Hence, to make sure that people specially youngsters have their breakfast, a city based Jagathi Foundation has initiated a project 'Amrut Aahar' under which they provide breakfast to students in government schools. Apart from providing breakfast, the foundation also executes educational programmes in slum areas and make efforts to provide necessary academic assistance to students who are deprived of quality education.





Speaking about the initiative, Durga Kalyani, founder of Jagathi Foundation, said, "The main objective of the programme is to infuse nutritional food at the right time to build a healthy society. Unfortunately, in our society there are children who are deprived of getting healthy meals especially the ones who belongs from underprivileged society. Though the State government provides mid-day meal in schools, it is also important to provide breakfast to students.





The Amrut Aahar programme was introduced in 2022 by starting with providing breakfast in three government schools. The breakfast includes Raagi Malt, Idly and Vada. Apart from providing breakfast in schools, we also provide breakfast to pregnant women and malnourished people living in the slum areas. The foundation has planned to extend this initiative in ten more government schools from the next academic year. The foundation is also giving free tuition to under privileged students. Children in the Chandanagar slum are like Lotus flowers in the pond. Though talented, the kids needed nurturing on studies and our volunteers discovered the need during one of the regular community reach activities. Hence, without any further delay, we jumped into action to provide tuition to about 50 students, she added.