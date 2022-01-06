Night temperature rising; rain forecast on Jan 10 & 11

Hyderabad: From 16.6 degrees Celsius recorded in the city during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, the night temperature on January 6 is set to rise to 14 degrees Celsius on Thursday. According to the IMD bulletin, from January 7 to 10 the minimum temperatures are likely to be 15, 16, 18 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively.

The forecast said fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later will prevail from January 6 to 9. On January 10 and 11, it said, there will be possibility of rain or thunderstorm.

According to the State forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places on January 9. The next day, the IMD warned of thunderstorms with lightning likely to lash isolated places in a few districts.

During the last 24 hours, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum of 11 degrees Celsius. The forecast said the temperatures were appreciably above normal at one or two places by 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius. They were above normal by 1.6 to3 degrees Celsius at one or two places.