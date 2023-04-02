Nikhat Zareen receives rousing welcome

Hyderabad: Two-time Boxing World Champion Nikhat Zareen was accorded a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad here on Saturday.

Nikhat Zareen created history to become the first Indian boxer after Mary Kom to win 2 gold medals at the world championships. She claimed her second World Boxing Championship gold with a 5-0 victory against Vietnam's Nguyen Rho Tam and retained the title on March 26 in New Delhi, becoming only the second Indian female to achieve this feat. Congratulating her for the achievement, Minister for Sports and Culture V Srinivas Goud, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Anjaneya Goud and her family members welcomed her at the airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud said that the entire Telangana people are proud of Nikhat Zareen's achievement and her record would remain in the history.

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also conveyed his special wishes to her and he will honour Nikhat Zareen soon.

Moreover, the State government has already offered a DCP post to the boxing champion and it is ready to extend all the help to Nikhat Zareen for setting up a boxing academy in Telangana," Srinivas Goud said. Nikhat Zareen thanked the State government for extending the support and said that she would strive hard to bring many more laurels to the State and the country in the days to come.