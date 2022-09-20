Nisha slit throat case: woman tried to defame Vijay Simha, says police

Hyderabad: In a twist in the case of Nisha Goud, who alleged that a TRS leader had attacked her. The police found out the Nisha enacted a drama to involve Vijay Simha Reddy, follower of MLA, and gave counselling to her.

It should be noted here that Nisha Goud lives along with her husband in Khairatabad. She befriended Vijaya Simha Reddy through Facebook. She complained to the police that Vijay had slit her throat with beer bottle at her house over a heated argument after drinking liquor on Sunday night. Panjagutta police registered a case and took up investigation.



Two teams of police conducted enquiry, checked CCTV camera footage and collected Vijay's cell tower location also. After doctors informed that there are no stab wounds on Nisha's throat, police enquired and found out that Nisha connived to blame Vijay Simha.



Meanwhile, Vijay Simha Reddy alleged that former Deputy Mayor and Borabanda corporator Baba Fasiyuddin has conspired to blame him and gave Rs 3 lakh to Nisha Goud to file a case against him.