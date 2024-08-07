Nizam College clarifies on women’s hostel

Hyderabad: Officials of Nizam college on Tuesday issued a detailed statement about the college women's hostel, which has been designed to provide comfortable accommodation for female students. This issue regarding hostel accommodation came to the forefront following a recent protest by students, who demanded a 100 per cent allotment of hostel rooms for undergraduate female students.

According to a notice issued by Nizam college Principal B Bhima, the hostel currently accommodates around 443 students, including 293 undergraduate students on the second and third floors and 150 postgraduate students on the first floor. Self-financed students are only considered if there are vacancies after accommodating budgeted students, and the college does not guarantee accommodation for them. Although the hostel is designed to house 350 students, it is currently operating at 93 students over capacity.

This situation has arisen due to the high demand for on-campus accommodation among both undergraduate and postgraduate female students. The college administration is working on solutions to manage the overcapacity and improve living conditions. The hostel building, a G+3 structure, consists of a total of 74 rooms. On the ground floor, there are 8 rooms, with 4 allocated for PHC candidates and 4 for PG students. The first floor has 22 rooms designated for PG students, while the second and third floors each have 22 rooms designated for UG students, he added.