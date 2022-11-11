Nizam College row resolved but UG students unrelenting

Hyderabad: Finally, after three days of protest by UG students of Nizam College over hostel accommodation, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education on Friday directed the officials to allot 50 per cent of hostel capacity to UG women in the newly constructed hostel building with immediate effect. The rest 50 per cent will go to PG students.



However, the UG students expressed displeasure over the declaration and threatened to continue the protest until 100 per cent allocation is promised to UG students."

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday tweeted that the government had "resolved the problem" of the students. After due consideration of the issue, Naveen Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, issued orders of allotting hostel accommodation to both UG and PG students.

According to students, the new hostel building was sanctioned by Minister K Taraka Rama Rao, when he visited the college in 2017, following a request from the college management. Construction for the building, at an approximate cost of Rs 6.25 crore began in 2018.

The building, spread over 37,163 sq ft, was completed six months back but the college principal cited excuses like lack of beds or compound walls to "stall the accommodation" of students. But since a week the accommodation is being given to PG students.

Priya, a second-year degree student, said "During our meeting with officials of the Education department on Thursday we were assured that an additional floor or building to accommodate all UG students would be built and along with 50 per cent accommodation in the present building.

But in the order issued by officials this was not mentioned. The order only specified that 50 percent of accommodation will be allotted to UG students and 50 percent to PG students. We will continue the protest until 100 per cent allocation is promised to UG students."