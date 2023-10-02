Nizam kin urges CBFC to nix nod to ‘Razakar’

Hyderabad: Urging the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reject clearance for the Telugu movie ‘Razakar’, the great-grandson of Nizam VII, Himayat Ali Mirza questioned the truth behind the events depicted in the ‘propaganda movie’. He pointed out that several concerned citizens including Minister K T Rama Rao have already raised their voices against the movie’s release.

In his letter to the Board also marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who watched the recently released trailer alleged that the movie appears to be promoting hatred and creating communal tensions within society. “I would like to request the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Central Board of Film Certification, not to clear the movie titled Razakar, which is based on the false atrocities committed against Hindus during the Nizam’s rule and depicts forceful conversions to Islam,” he demanded.

According to Himayat Ali Mirza, the trailer’s release on the occasion of Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 has ignited a political debate and raised questions about historical accuracy, communal harmony, and censorship. “I firmly believe that certain political parties are using historical episodes for their political propaganda, distorting the facts and inciting communal tensions among different sections of society,” he alleged.

On September 18, following the release of the trailer, Minister KT Rama Rao sharply criticised the BJP, for ‘instigating communal violence’ and ‘polarisation for their political propaganda’ in Telangana. “We will take up the matter with the censor board and also the Telangana police to ensure that the law & order situation of Telangana is not affected,” he posted on X. MLC K Kavitha, daughter of KCR criticised BJP for its role in the release of the ‘Razakar’ trailer.