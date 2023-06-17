No Comment, Please move: VC Ravinder

Live
The Vice Chancellor of Telangana University Dachepalli Ravinder who was allegedly caught red handed accepting a bribe or Rs 50,000 for allotting examination centre, refused to comment on why he has been arrested and whether he accepted the bribe of Rs 50,000 or not.
When media asked him for his reaction while he was being taken to hospital for medical check up by ACB sleuths, he said, “Right now I cannot tell you anything.” When asked did you accept Rs 50,000 bribe, he simply said, “No Comment.” When questioned whether he suspects any framing up since he had recently criticised the government, he simply said, “No comment Please move.”
Replying to another question on the allegations that he had taken money for appointment of lecturers on contract basis, he said he has no power to appoint anyone on contract basis.