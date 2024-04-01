No communal riots in country for last 10 years: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday visited various areas in his Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a gathering, he said the BJP has a strong leadership in every gully of the State. Stating that the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on May 13, he said the elections will be held in Telangana in the fourth phase. Industrialists used to hold dharnas during the Congress rule. The then Congress government had ordered that industries would be shut down if electricity was consumed for more than six hours.

After the arrival of Narendra Modi, an India without power cuts has been created, he claimed. He said in order to preserve public harmony, everyone should vote for the country. He said there had been no communal riots in the country for the last 10 years and added that there were no bomb blasts and no curfews. “India will develop in all sectors. Poverty will be reduced.

Reddy said they had launched a laser-based sound and light show on Hussain Sagar waves at Sanjeevaiah Park. “In this show, we have shown on the water screen the story of the Koh-i-Noor diamond that stretches across different cultures and different continents so that children can know it,” he said.

He also said Begumpet railway station was also being beautified. “We are developing Cherlapally terminal along with Begumpet and Secunderabad railway stations. The second phase of MMTS was launched recently. We are developing basic amenities like toilets and digital classrooms in the schools. Let's vote for Modi once again and bless him,” he said.