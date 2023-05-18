No impact of Karnataka results on Telangana: BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar

Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president and ex-MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Wednesday asserted that the Karnataka Assembly election results won’t have any impact on Telangana as claimed by the Congress leaders.

Addressing the media, he said people of Telangana view BJP as alternative to BRS and not the Congress. Prabhakar said “if we go into post-poll analysis it seems Karnataka people have voted for an alternative. If the same has to repeat in Telangana, BJP is an effective alternative to the ruling party.

He said there were so many reasons to believe why the party is an alternative to the BRS; be it the by-election of Dubbak and Huzurabad and the GHMC poll or agitations launched by State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar raising burning issues.”People are fed up with inept performance and administration and government which issued anti-people GOs.” Prabhakar said it is the BJP which has launched agitations against the anti-poor and anti-farmer policies of the KCR government.

The BRS and Congress are having daydreams of coming to power. BRS is dreaming of coming to power again after deceiving people. Congress is overconfident after Karnataka results.’ He pooh-poohed the government’s decision to celebrate for 21 days the State Formation Day, saying it has no moral right to celebrate after deceiving and fooling people with its slogan “niru, nidhulu and niyamakalu” (water, funds and appointments”). The government and its leaders would be exposed if they hold an open debate on the three issues, he said.

The senior leader alleged that the government became famous only in liquor, leakage and borrowings during the last nine years. He stated that the party would chalk out an action plan to highlight the government failures. It would expose the government misdeeds in 21 days, releasing a charge-sheet on every issue.