No more lenience to women in drunk driving tests: Cops

Hyderabad: Drinking for pleasure may affect only the person in action but driving after that can cause trouble for others as well. Drunk driving has been one of the major concerns for the city police, but why are the cases of liquor consumption and being tested and caught are varying between women and men? In contradiction to the above statement are women even tested while driving at night? Knowing the fact that in today's era women and men consume alcohol, then why is the number of women being tested for drunken driving less, as against that of men? Whether a man or a woman rules are to be applied and followed by every citizen. On the condition of anonymity, a commuter travelling from Jubilee Hills to Bowenpally noticed that in rare cases girls/women are being tested for drunk driving, when compared to boys. Every man or boy is being stopped irrespective of whether they are drunk or not.



When there is stress across the country about equality and rules to be applied to all, why is the number of women being tested for drunk driving less than that of men? he wondered.

Another commuter said for law-abiding citizen rules are meant to be followed irrespective of gender. A woman constable should be on duty so that women/girls are tested for drunk driving. In today's world both men and women consume alcohol.

Rules against drunk driving are applied for a citizen's safety. If they are not followed by people irrespective of the gender it will lead to accidents severely impacting other road-users.

There are many who take advantage of driving as a couple as they know that they won't be caught. This wrong mindset should be removed by the police by testing each equally irrespective of the gender, he added.

When the issue was bought to the notice of Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), he said it would be taken care of and would be enforced for everyone soon.