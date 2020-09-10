No one to address women's issues in State: Indira Shoban

Hyderabad: Demanding that the State government immediately appoint the chairperson of State's Women Commission, the Congress on Thursday held that complaints were piling up and there was no one to address the issues concerned with women.



While submitting a letter to the Chief Secretary, the party pointed out that the State government had ignored the communication from National Commission for Women in February this year.

Addressing the media, TPCC official spokesperson, P Indira Shoban said that State government failed to appoint the chairperson ever since Tripurana Venkataratnam, who was appointed prior to the bifurcation and demitted office in July 2018. "I have represented government several times since the bifurcation of the State. Even Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in 2019 was requested the same. The government even failed to pay heed to National Commission for Women, which asked for immediate appointment of a chairperson," she added.

In her letter to Chief Secretary, Indira pointed out that the Commission was receiving several complaints for the past 2 years, but because of the absence of a chairperson they remained unaddressed.