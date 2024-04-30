No shortage of power or water at Osmania hostels

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and the Telangana Electricity department on Monday clarified that there is no shortage of power supply or drinking water at Osmania University hostels. This clarification follows a false statement made by the chief warden of the OU hostel, incorrectly claiming a shortage of electricity and drinking water on Monday.

According to the Electricity Department, the Osmania University campus receives continuous power supply from two dedicated 11KV feeders from the 33/11 KV Osmania University substation. Meter readings of the substation transformers have verified that there is uninterrupted power supply to the university campus.

The officials of the Hyderabad Water Board clarified the statement made by the warden, confirming that the Water Board supplies drinking water to the Osmania University campus through two sources. Water supply is sourced from Tarnaka under O&M Division 7 and the Adikmet sections under O&M Division 5.

According to the agreement, 455 kiloliters per day (KLD) of water should be supplied to the campus through a 200-mm-diameter pipeline. However, the Board currently supplies 1,194 KLD of water. Additionally, while another 50 KLD of water is supposed to be supplied from Adikmet through a 100 mm-diameter pipeline, the actual supply is 77 KLD. Overall, the water supply amounts to 1,271 KLD.

In this context, senior officials of the Water Board, along with the relevant assistant engineer, visited the campus. It has been confirmed that more water is being supplied than specified in the contract. The Water Board is prepared to supply additional water as per the request of OU officials, if required.