No shortcomings in evaluation process: TSBIE

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) officials found themselves at the receiving end following criticism over the lower pass percentage registered in the first year intermediate examinations whose results were announced on Wednesday.

According to TSBIE, the conduct of the exams and the evaluation process were conducted as per the norms and there were no shortcomings in the entire process.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior TSBIE official said, "Earlier, the Board had decided to promote students due to the then prevailing Covid situation. However, the parents and students were told that the examinations for the same would be conducted on a later date when the situation improves. Further, the Board had also made it clear that the students would be informed a fortnight ahead of the conduct of examinations."

Further, the TSBIE had taken several steps to ensure that the students do not suffer and also trimmed the syllabus for the convenience of students, he said.

The TSBIE sources said that there was a drop of about 10 to 12 per cent in the pass percentage of the first year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) when compared to the last four to five years. "The drop in performance could be due to students taking the exams light as they were already promoted to second year. Also, the students might have not focused on first-year subjects as they are already into the second year of their course," the official added. There could be multiple reasons for the lower pass percentage. However, there were no shortcomings in the entire process from evaluation of answer scripts to the publication of results. "As of now, the Board is not in a position to take any final decision other than allowing students to opt for re-evaluation and recounting. If there is any specific direction from the State government, then the Board might take a call on the same," the official said.