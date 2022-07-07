None will be allowed to usurp law: C V Anand

Hyderabad: Ahead of Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha), the police are making all arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations. City Police Commissioner C V Anand, along with senior police officers, held a meeting on Wednesday with animal activists and representatives of Hindu organisations. The meeting apprised the attendees on the stringent measures taken by the police to stop illegal transport of livestock.

The city police appealed to the activists to pass information to officers and assured a quick response. They explained the prevailing norms, acts and appealed to them not to indulge in targetting cattle-carrying vehicles and restrain from intervening at check-posts. "None will be allowed to take law into their hands. Any scuffles between the groups can affect communal harmony," said Anand.

Additional CP (L&O) D S Chauhan, Additional CP (Crime & SIT) A R Srinivas, Joint CP, Special Branch, Vishwa Prasad and other senior officers were present. Officers were assured to consider the requests and suggestions given by attendees.

The meeting discussed at length the specific role of various organisations in controlling illegal transport and slaughter of animals.

Animal activists said a separate wing for Animal welfare has to be instituted under the government.

The city police are maintaining strict vigil as other prominent festivities coincide on the same day. Instructions have been given to officers to take firm action against communal offenders.

Jasmat Patel (Love for Cow), Shiv Kumar (Yub Tulasi), Mahesh Agarwal (Telangana Goshala), Nitesh (Cow Gyan Foundation), Jas Raj (Bharatiya Prana Mitra), Rama Raju (VHP), V Surender Reddy (VHP Telangana), Shiva Ramulu (Bajrang Dal) were present.