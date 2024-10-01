North-East cuisine tickles the taste buds of foodies at Kala Mahotsav

Live
Hyderabad:The Youth Engagement Zone and Ashtalakshmi Rangoli were major attractions on the second day of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam. According to officials, massive footfall was recorded, as visitors embraced the vibrant culture and heritage of North-East India. Lively pavilions displayed an array of handcrafted treasures, and attendees engaged in shopping for unique artisanal items that reflect the rich traditions of the region.
A highlight of the day was the Youth Engagement Zone, which captivated younger audiences. Children participated in hands-on activities such as pottery making and interactive learning, providing them an opportunity to connect with the artistic heritage of the North-East. Alongside cultural performances, Ashtalakshmi Rangoli showcased a stunning fusion of music and dance from all eight North-Eastern states. The visual and auditory spectacle set the stage for the evening highlights, where the Nagaland Ensemble Choir and Sky Roofs Band from Assam delivered mesmerizing performances, leaving the crowd spellbound with their soulful music.
The food court, offering authentic North-Eastern cuisine, remained a popular destination throughout the day. Visitors enjoyed traditional dishes that showcased the culinary diversity of the region, adding to the immersive cultural experience, according to a senior officer.