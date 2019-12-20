Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Not so Merry Christmas for retailers

Not so Merry Christmas for retailers
Highlights

With the Christmas getting closer, retailers selling the Christmas tree are fully geared for the festive season.

Secunderabad: With the Christmas getting closer, retailers selling the Christmas tree are fully geared for the festive season. However, the changing preferences of customers for online shopping have now changed the retail landscape of shopping for Christmas celebration items like tree from the brick and mortar shops.

It has already been a worrying trend for retain sector on the while with people seeking to shop online for a good number of items, cheap or expensive, the trend has caught up with Christmas revelers, too, who are scouring online shops from the comfort of their homes for clothes, sweets and other goodies, to the very Christmas tree. This changing behaviour is putting considerable strain on both resources and revenues of offline retailers.

Compared to last year, the retailers in twin cities have reported nearly 40 per cent dip in sales due to onslaught by online shopping sites like Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart etc. They not only door-deliver festival goodies like the tree but also give an option to the consumers to return the goods within a specified period and avail of refunds in time. This convenience is impelling several people to experience online shopping even for festival items. Thus, the offline retailers are being relegated to the background by the online shopping sites.

Umakanth, manager, Shraddha Extension, Secunderabad, shares that the sales have come down compared to last year as many are preferring to buy from shopping platforms; he says, "Because of the recent online trend the offline market has been hampered a lot. Yet, we expect to see a rise in sale days prior before Christmas."

Sandhria Thomas, a resident of Sainikpuri Defence Colony, shares how her house tradition has changed over the years because of the online trend. She says, "Earlier Christmas shopping was like a festival itself for us as we use to plan and shop days prior. Because of the new online trend, most of the things are being bought online itself, which saves us time and energy." "Going to a shop and then bringing back everything home is a task itself, because of online shopping we don't have to go anywhere everything is delivered home, which is more convenient," she adds further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP21 Dec 2019 4:02 AM GMT

Citizenship Act stir: Bandh call in UP's Rampur for Saturday, 155 held in two days

Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Nizamabad
Muslims stage protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in...
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape


Top