Notify jobs or face Assembly siege: BJP

Hyderabad: The state BJP president Bandi Sanjay cautioned the government that if it fails to issue job notification within one month, they would lay siege to the Assembly.

Addressing the BJP rank and file at the party office at the end of day-long Nirudyoga Deeksha, Sanjay said the agitation for separate state was based on jobs. Chief Minister KCR should understand that the youth participated in the agitation with the hope that they would get jobs if the Telangana State was formed. He said the government failed to issue notification for Group 1 posts in the last seven years and not a single appointment was done during the last three years, he said.

Sanjay said as per the report of Biswal Committee appointed by the government, there are 1.92 lakh vacancies in the State and 25 lakh youth have registered with the TSPSC.

"Instead of resolving the issue, the TRS leaders were threatening BJP of attacks on the lines of what was seen in West Bengal during the recent polls. BJP cannot be coved down by such threats," he said. "If the government fails in issuing notification, the 'RRR' (Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao, Rajender) will stall the proceedings of the Assembly until notification is issued and party workers will lay siege to the Assembly," he said. He appealed to youth not to resort to suicides. The BJP chief said it was time the employees who fought for separate State and jobs for local people should oppose the "Tughlaq" like decisions of the State Government.