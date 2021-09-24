Novotel, Hyderabad RT provide classroom in ZP school

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Convention Centre Pvt Ltd (Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre), in collaboration with the Round Table India Freedom through Education School Block, set up a classroom (structure) in the Narsingi Zilla Parishad High School. Their major objective was to promote girls' education.

The school building was inaugurated by S Madhusudhana Rao, CFO of Emaar Properties. Guests of honour included Manish Dayya, GM, Novotel, Siva Kumar Perla, partner, IIFL Wealth, Kapil Kumar and Sumeet Kadia.

According to them, the school has a total enrolment of 570 students (270 boys and 300 girls) and 25 teachers. It runs VI to X standards. 'The VII classroom project is aimed at ensuring access to basic resources such as school supplies, and proper classroom infrastructure for girls and encouraging them to pursue higher education.

Dayya said "at Novotel we take up initiatives to improve the communities where we operate. We are humbled and proud to be a part of the project, by providing proper classroom infrastructure at the school.