Now focus would shift to Huzurabad in Assembly!

Hyderabad: The announcement of schedule for the Huzurabad bypoll is likely to alter the agenda of the State Assembly. The discussion would now be focussed on Huzurabad. The government would try and utilise maximum time to discuss the schemes like Dalit Bandhu and other welfare measures and how it has transformed Telangana since the new State was formed.

The session would resume on October 1 and the last day of the working day of the House is October 5. The speeches the Chief Minister would make on the floor of the House would be more towards highlighting the measures taken up by the government for the benefit of various communities, particularly Dalits as they constitute 30 percent of the voters in the constituency. He will also delve in detail on the measures the government had taken to develop the Huzurabad constituency. It may be mentioned here that the BJP candidate and former minister Eatala Rajender has been alleging that he could not get sanctions for the constituency despite being Finance Minister as CM's approval for everything was necessary under the present government.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao is also likely to participate in the discussion on Huzurabad and speak about what the situation was during the united Andhra Pradesh and how it had undergone the change since 2014.

The BJP which has only two members in the House is getting ready to list out KCR's failures and the exploitation of the official machinery in the bypoll-bound Assembly segment and demand implementation of Dalit Bandhu across the State. The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) is planning to corner TRS on the development of Huzurabad for the last seven years. Besides, the Congress legislators would seek explanation on rolling out the Dalit Bandhu scheme from Huzurabad.

