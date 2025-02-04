Now, MITRA-TG in action to fight drug abuse among youth

Hyderabad: With a vision to protect students from drug abuse, the Education and IT Departments and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in consultation with leading health professionals, developed MITRA-TG, an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp designed to help parents and teachers assess substance use risks in students through a confidential assessment process.

To further scale up adoption and awareness, on Monday the training of trainers (ToT) programme on MITRA-TG was conducted at Dr MCRHRDI, Jubilee Hills. The half-day orientation session, which was tended by 163 participants, focused on equipping DEOs, sectoral officers, MEOs and correspondents of private schools from all districts to take this initiative forward at the school level.

Key Sessions on ToT Programme - Roshni Sondhi, Psychologist (Fortis, Gurgaon) discussed the risks of substance abuse in teenagers and the importance of early intervention. Ayushi (United We Care) provided a hands-on walkthrough of MITRA-TG, covering app functionality, assessment process, and best practices. Ramadevi, Director, Emerging technologies, IT department, stressed on the utility of technology in identifying the victims. She stated that Mitra-TG was selected as the top 5 AI driven initiatives of Telangana, and it was appreciated by the Government of India.

P Sai Chaitanya, SP, TGANB, addressed the participants and emphasised community participation in preventing drug abuse. He stressed on importance of reinforcement of addiction free lifestyle to students on daily basis through varied activities. He appealed all participants to come forward and Join hands with TGANB’s fight against substance abuse.

E V Narasimha Reddy, commissioner and director, School Education, stressed on the role of teachers in shaping the future of students and the country. He urged the participants to do their bit in making Telangana a drug free State. Recognizing the need for early detection and intervention, the Education and IT departments and TGANB have relentlessly worked hard in developing MITRA- TG which was officially launched by Minister D Sridhar Babu on December 6, 2024. This multilingual, technology-driven initiative aims to empower communities with the right tools to identify warning signs and take proactive measures to protect students.

According to TGANB, MITRA-TG is an AI-powered mobile and web application, aimed at helping parents and teachers detect potential substance use risks in students through a secure and confidential assessment process. WhatsApp-Based Assessments – AI-driven chatbot for quick and easy evaluation. Privacy-First Approach – Ensures complete confidentiality and anonymity. Non-Judgmental Awareness – Designed for early intervention without clinical conclusions. Multilingual Support – Available in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, and English.

With a planned rollout in all schools, MITRA-TG will be integrated into awareness and training programmes across Telangana, ensuring widespread adoption and impact. The fight against drug abuse begins at home and in schools.

Parents and teachers must remain vigilant, identify early signs and use MITRA-TG as a support tool. What can you do? Observe behavioural changes in students, use MITRA-TG for risk assessment, communicate openly with children and create a supportive environment, report any drug-related concerns to TGANB for timely action Report to TGANB – toll-free helpline: 1908, control room: 8712671111 and email: [email protected].

TGANB urged all parents, teachers, and educational institutions to become partners in this mission. A Drug-free Telangana is only possible with collective action.