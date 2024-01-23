NRAI Hyd conducts training to improve food safety in hotels & restaurants

Hyderabad: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) Hyderabad Chapter, in association with the Food Safety Wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the FoSTaC initiative of FSSAI, organised a training and awareness session for food handlers in aspects of sanitary and hygienic practices on Monday.

According to NRAI, the first session of the training was conducted with 100 food handlers. The awareness programme was conducted by Dr Purushottam, Diamond Trainer of the country, FSSAI, in Begumpet. The training session was attended by staff members of over 40 brands from across the city. Ravi Kiran, GHMC Additional Commissioner (Health), FoSTaC FSSAI officials, Sudarshan Reddy, and Balaji Raju from GHMC Health.

Ravi Kiran stated that in taking up the implementation of the FoSTaC training initiative of FSSAI, they will work together with NRAI Hyderabad to improve food safety in GHMC by training the food handlers from the restaurant industry.

Sampath, president of the NRAI Hyderabad Chapter, stated that the NRAI Hyderabad Chapter will work with restaurant owners to undertake this training as mandatory in order to raise food safety standards throughout the region. Furthermore, he added that they are planning more training sessions in Hyderabad every month.

These training sessions will be offered free of charge to members of the NRAI Hyderabad Chapter.

Sampath Tummala, Spicy Venue – Head of NRAI Hyderabad Chapter; Shankar Krishnamurthy, Fusion 9, National Management Committee Member NRAI; Kavitha Mantha, Sage Farm Café, National Management Committee Member NRAI, Secretary NRAI Hyderabad Chapter; and Faisal Tayabbali, Euphoria Bakery, Joint Secretary NRAI Hyderabad Chapter, assisted in the organisation of the session.