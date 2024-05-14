NRIs fly home with love to vote in Hyd

Hyderabad: Despite the city experiencing a notably low turnout, many NRIs and a few Telangana natives residing in other States made the journey to Hyderabad to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

The Hans India team caught up with some of them who had travelled from across the globe, spanning from the United States, London, Oman, Singapore to different parts of India, all to participate in the democratic process.

Vishu Kalavala, an advocate from Washington DC, said, “My sole purpose in visiting Hyderabad is to cast my vote. I have made this journey for every election, including the Assembly election. Returning to my homeland to participate in the democratic process is my responsibility to uphold the principles of democracy.”

Spurthi, an IT employee based in London who has travelled to Hyderabad specifically to cast her vote, stated, “I am Indian, not just someone who happens to live abroad. Therefore, I cannot evade my responsibilities. I took leave from work and made the trip to the city to fulfil my duty by casting my vote.”

Ramanjeet Singh, an IT employee, said, “Despite being posted in Pune for two months, I made sure to come and cast my vote because every vote counts.”