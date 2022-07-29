NSUI activists protest at Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's residence

Hyderabad: The National Students Union of India (NSUI), Telangana, on Thursday staged a protest in front of State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's resident seeking justice for the death of second-year intermediate student of IIIT Basara.

The protesters alleged that the State government should take responsibility for his death, compensate his family, and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the food poisoning case on the campus. The protesters were seen holding placards that read "Amma Annau Anyayam Chesau" (You said you are our mother, but you did us injustice). On July 15, thousands of students of IIIT Basar had fallen sick after eating vegetable fried rice and egg fried rice provided in the university mess in the afternoon.

Venkat Balmoor, state president, NSUI said, "Since the beginning of this academic year, due to the careless attitude of the government, students have been hospitalised due to the unhygienic food served in Basara IIIT as well as in government gurukul schools of various districts across the State. The education minister did not take any action against the contractors. Due to her negligence, Sanjay Kiran, a student of Basara IIIT from Warangal, returned home unwell from the hostel two days ago."

"We want justice, and students need good quality food. The government has a responsibility to check all the SC, ST, BC and Minority colleges and see whether they are providing all the facilities. Hundreds of students are falling sick due to lack of proper food. But the state government is not taking any action against the mess contractors," alleged Venkat.