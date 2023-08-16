NSUI bid to stage dharna before Srinidhi University. Tension prevailed

Police foiled NSUI leaders attempt to stage a big dharna before Srinidhi University in Hyderabad.

NSUI state Unit President B Venkat was obstructed from proceeding towards Srinidhi University in Ghat Kesar in GHMC limits. The NSUI leaders alleged that the management of the two universities deceived students and parents by running the educational institutions without valid permission.





NSUI state Unit President B Venkat is arguing with police for not allowing him to move to Srinidhi University.

Venkat alleged the state Government was not taking any action against the university which was running illegally. Students have paid lakhs of rupees and joined professional courses. The management was not paying money back to the students who lost the academic year due to non-recognition of the university. The NSUI has been fighting against the management demamding to render justice to the students . The government also fell on deaf ears and now police were obstructing the NSUI from staging dharna before the university, he said.